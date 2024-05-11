Braves left-hander Max Fried has no-hitter through 7 innings against the Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta left-hander Max Fried has not allowed a hit through seven innings in Saturday’s game against the New York Mets, and the Braves lead 3-0.

Fried has struck out five and walked three. He retired the first eight batters before issuing consecutive walks to Tomas Nido and Brandon Nimmo. Fried retired the next 11 batters before walking Pete Alonso with one out in the seventh. J.D. Martinez followed with a hard-hit fly to center, that Michael Harris II chased down before running into the wall. Fried then struck out Jeff McNeil.