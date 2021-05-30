Braves OF Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charge

“We learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner’s Office," the Braves said in a statement. "The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner.”

Ozuna was placed on the injured list Friday by the Braves with two dislocated fingers on his left hand. In the photo circulating of his apparent arrest, he's wearing a bright yellow cast on his left hand.