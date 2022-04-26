Braves postseason star Rosario out 8-12 weeks for eye issues

The blow of losing Rosario will be softened by the impending return of Ronald Acuña Jr.

Traded from Cleveland to Atlanta last July, Rosario tested free agency after the 2021 season before re-signing with the Braves for an $18 million, two-year deal.

Coming back from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season, Acuña is expected to play at least two more games with Triple-A Gwinnett as part of his rehab assignment.

He has been projected to rejoin the Braves on May 6, but that timetable could be moved up with the defending champs winning just seven of their first 17 games.

Acuña is hitting .357 with three stolen bases and an RBI in 14 at-bats for Gwinnett.

The 23-year-old Woods had yet to pitch in the big leagues. He was added to the 40-man roster last November and split time this season between Double-A Mississippi and Gwinnett.

Woods has pitched in six games with one start in the minors, going a combined 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA. All six runs came in his first two appearances; he has since pitched 3 2/3 perfect innings with nine strikeouts.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) dives for the ball but misses on a hit by Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) during a baseball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) dives for the ball but misses on a hit by Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) during a baseball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore