Braves sign closer Kenley Jansen to $16M, 1-year deal

Anthopoulos said Smith was still likely to get some save opportunities when Jansen needs a day off.

Otherwise, the lefty will work in a setup role along with Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson and A.J. Minter. The Braves also added Collin McHugh to a bullpen that now looks like one of the team's biggest strengths.

Jansen has 350 saves in his 12-year career which had been spent entirely with the Dodgers.

The move came two days after free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman, who had spent his entire career with the Braves, agreed to a $162 million, six-year contract with the Dodgers.

Earlier in the week, Atlanta traded for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from Oakland and signed him to a $168 million, eight-year contract, signaling an abrupt end to Freeman's long tenure in Atlanta.

The Dodgers and Braves have squared off in the last two NL Championship Series, each winning once on the way to a World Series title.

