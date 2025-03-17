Braves' Spencer Strider sparkles in 1st spring start as he comes back from Tommy John surgery

Strider started just two games and went 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA last year before getting shut down for the rest of the season. That followed a 2023 season in which he went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and a major league-leading 281 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings.

He made the NL All-Star team and finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting in 2023.

Strider, 26, owns a 32-10 career record and 3.47 ERA with 495 strikeouts in 329 2/3 innings. He had made just 33 major league appearances when the Braves signed him to a six-year, $75 million contract in October 2022.

