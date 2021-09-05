Brazil-Argentina WCup game suspended in coronavirus dispute

The four — all players from the English Premier League — had been ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the match. Despite that order, three of the four started for Argentina.

Aston Villa players Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, and Tottenham duo Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, came to play for Argentina despite the Premier League not wanting players to be released for international duty due to the need to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel on their return. Now they have been caught up in Brazilian quarantine restrictions.

Brazil’s health agency said all four allegedly told immigration officers they hadn’t in the last 14 days been to the United Kingdom or anywhere else that Brazil puts on its own red list for COVID-19 risks. Those who have face a 14-day quarantine in Brazil.

Martinez, Romero and Lo Celso started the match. Buendia was not included in the squad.

Brazil called nine Premier League players for the three rounds of World Cup qualifiers in September, including five starters, but none of them came — as advised by their clubs.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he and his players were sad by the turn of events, and that both teams would have liked to play the game. He and his squad are yet to leave the stadium more than two hours after the match was first interrupted.

“A match between some of the best in the world ends like this. I would like people in Argentina to understand that as a coach I have to take care of my players. If people come and say they have to deport them, I will not allow,” Scaloni told channel TyC Sports. “We wanted to play the match, so did the Brazilians.”

Brazil’s soccer confederation interim president Ednaldo Rodrigues said he found the decision of the health agency to be “strange.”

“At no moment was the Brazilian soccer confederation in favor of this,” he told TV Globo.

Brazil players stayed on the field after Argentina left, and started doing training exercises. Federal police were outside the stadium to escort the Argentina squad.

Caption Argentina's Leandro Paredes, right, talks to Brazil's Neymar after the qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Argentina and Brazil was suspended in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Caption Brazil's coach Tite gestures as the soccer game against Argentina is interrupted by health authorities during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Caption Argentina's starting players line up prior a qualifying soccer match against Brazil for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Caption Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, Brazil's Neymar, left, and Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni talk as the soccer game is interrupted by health authorities during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner