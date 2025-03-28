Breaking: What does Trump’s executive order on voting mean for Ohio?

Brazil fires coach Dorival Júnior after worst defeat in World Cup qualifying

Brazil’s soccer confederation has fired coach Dorival Júnior after 14 months amid poor results and disappointing performances from the national team
Brazil's coach Dorival Junior stands on the sidelines prior to a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Argentina at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos AIres, Argentina, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP


Nation & World
By MAURICIO SAVARESE – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Dorival Júnior was fired on Friday after 14 months amid poor results and disappointing performances from the national team.

Júnior's sacking by Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues came three days after a 4-1 defeat to bitter rival Argentina in Buenos Aires, Brazil's heaviest defeat in a World Cup qualifier.

Júnior's replacement has yet to be picked.

Brazil is fifth in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The top six qualify automatically.

Under the 62-year-old Júnior, Brazil won seven matches, drew another seven, and lost two. The team scored 25 goals and conceded 17.

In the Copa America last year, Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Uruguay on penalties.

Rodrigues was just re-elected on Monday to head the confederation to 2030. In 2023, he bet on Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to take over one year later. While waiting for Ancelotti, Brazil retained Fernando Diniz as its coach. Diniz was fired in January 2024 after six matches on the job after Ancelotti extended his contract in Spain.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

