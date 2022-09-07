Brazil on edge for a bicentennial Bolsonaro has made his own

Following a military parade in Brasilia, Bolsonaro will attend another display in Rio along Copacabana beach, where his supporters often demonstrate. The latter will entail rifle salutes, cannon fire, flyovers, paratroopers and warships anchored offshore.

But Rio won't be seeing what the president had announced would be a big parade instead of the annual nonpartisan event downtown. Instead, Rio's mayor and military leaders settled on the more modest display at the beach site the president designated.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain and lawmaker for decades before winning the 2018 presidential election, has spent most of his first term locking horns with Supreme Court justices, some of whom are also top members of the electoral authority.

He has accused some judges of hamstringing his administration and favoring former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the poll frontrunner seeking to return to the post he held in 2003-2010. That has effectively turned those figures and their institutions into enemies for Bolsonaro's base, which represents roughly one-quarter of the electorate.

When Bolsonaro launched his reelection bid July 24, he asked supporters for “one last” show of support on Independence Day. “Those few deaf people in black robes have to understand what the voice of the people is,” he said, referring to the justices.

The National Guard will beef up security outside the Supreme Court building Wednesday, and police will search people at checkpoints around the esplanade where the military display and a later rally will take place.

Since his campaign began, Bolsonaro has softened his tone regarding Independence Day. In the southern city of Curitiba last week, he told supporters to lower a banner demanding a military coup. And in a TV spot released Tuesday, he urged people to turn out for the bicentennial “with peace and harmony.”

Carlos Ranulfo de Melo, a political scientist at Federal University of Minas Gerais, said this likely reflects campaign strategy to avoid fiery rhetoric and instead focus on the improving economy.

But Rodrigo Prando, a political science professor at Mackenzie Presbyterian University in Sao Paulo, said he expected Bolsonaro to rail against the electronic voting system and the Supreme Court.

The president is known for off-the-cuff outbursts. At last year's Independence Day rally, he pushed the country to the brink of an institutional crisis by proclaiming he would ignore rulings from a Supreme Court justice. He later backtracked, saying his comments came in the heat of the moment, and the boiling tension was reduced to a simmer.

There have been concerns about political violence. Some of his die-hard supporters attempted to storm the Supreme Court last year. In July, a federal prison guard killed a local official from da Silva's Workers’ Party as he celebrated his birthday, and witnesses said he shouted support for Bolsonaro before pulling the trigger.

The newspaper Estadao de S. Paulo, among others, reported Aug. 19 that military intelligence had identified risks of radical, pro-Bolsonaro movements attempting to infiltrate bicentennial celebrations to provoke turmoil and defend military intervention.

“There’s a movement that tries to legitimize a coup if the result from the ballots doesn't please the Bolsonaristas,” said Tai Nalon, co-founder of fact-checking agency AosFatos. “You didn’t have that in 2018.”

Members of Bolsonaro's campaign are hoping he stays on message. Congressman João Augusto Rosa, deputy chairman of Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party, told The Associated Press he wants to see the president reach out to undecided voters, especially poorer Brazilians who have received increased welfare payments under his administration.

“We have to show all the benefits we were able to conquer for them," the congressman, better known as Capitão Augusto, said by phone. "It isn't the time to preach to the ones who have already converted, but instead to those who could still change their minds.”

___

Jeantet reported from Rio de Janeiro. Associated Press writer Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo contributed to this report.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle Bolsonaro stand together during the ceremony to receive the reliquary containing the heart of Brazil's former emperor Dom Pedro I, at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The heart arrived for display during the celebrations of Brazil's independence bicentennial on Sept. 7. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, left, receives honors from military commanders during a ceremony marking Soldier's Day at Army headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A worker at the Elections Disclosure Center demonstrates the electronic voting machine system to the press in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Brazil will hold its first round of general elections on Oct. 2 and second round on Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Brazil's incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election, greets supporters as he arrives to a gym to attend a podcast program in Sao Caetano do Sul, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. General elections are set for Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for a second term, rides a horse at the the Barretos Rodeo International Festival in Barretos, Sao Paulo state Brazil, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Brazil's general elections are scheduled for Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)