BreakingNews
Dayton police arrest man for swatting calls

Brazil police indict ex-President Bolsonaro for money laundering, criminal association, sources say

Brazilian police have indicted former President Jair Bolsonaro for money laundering and criminal association in connection with undeclared diamonds the far-right leader received from Saudi Arabia during his time in office, according to a source with knowledge of the accusations
Nation & World
By MAURICIO SAVARESE and GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's federal police have indicted former President Jair Bolsonaro for money laundering and criminal association in connection with undeclared diamonds the far-right leader received from Saudi Arabia during his time in office, according to a source with knowledge of the accusations.

A second source confirmed the indictment, although not for which specific crimes. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has yet to receive the police report with the indictment. Once it does, the country’s prosecutor-general, Paulo Gonet, will analyze the document and decide whether to file charges and force Bolsonaro to stand trial.

The indictment dramatically raising the stakes in a series of investigations into the divisive ex-leader applauded by his opponents but denounced as political persecution by his supporters. Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing.

In Other News
1
2 women in Chicago and Cleveland police officer are among those killed...
2
The Latest | The UK has voted in a national election to choose its next...
3
Britain's Labour on track for huge majority, exit poll suggests, amid...
4
Ukraine’s army retreats from positions as Russia gets closer to seizing...
5
Biden heads into a make-or-break stretch for his imperiled presidential...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top