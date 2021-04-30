Brazil privatizes Rio de Janeiro's water, sewage utility

Before failure to auction off the last block, Rio had forecast investment in works worth about 30 billion reais and 2.6 billion reais to clean up Guanabara Bay over the coming five years.

The winning bidders have the goal of collecting and treating 90% of sewage by 2033.

According to Trata Brasil Institute, an organization focused on water and sewage treatment research, only 65% of sewage in the city of Rio is properly treated, leaving 35% to be improperly discharged. Four of Brazil's 10 worst cities in basic sanitation are also in Rio state, surrounding Guanabara Bay.

Promises to improve sanitation around the bay have been made since the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, also known as Earth Summit, in 1992. More recently, the Brazilian city pledged in its bid to host the 2016 Olympics that it would treat 80% of its wastewater before the games began, but again failed to deliver.

Cedae's privatization drew controversy, and some state lawmakers mobilized in an attempt to block it from taking place. But a judge scuppered their efforts with a decision on Friday morning just hours before the auction.

The utility will continue to exist in a far smaller form, collecting and treating water for sale to distributors.