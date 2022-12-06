BreakingNews
Dayton police, city facing lawsuit in deaths of mother, 6-year-old daughter
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has surgery, out of World Cup

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Arsenal says Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery on a knee injury that ended his involvement in the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery on a knee injury that ended his involvement at the World Cup, Arsenal said Tuesday.

Jesus was hurt in Brazil's 1-0 loss to Cameroon in the group stage on Friday.

Arsenal, the Premier League leader, didn't say for how long the striker will be sidelined.

“Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation program,” the London club said. “Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Brazil advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals after beating South Korea 4-1 on Monday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Moises Castillo

Credit: Moises Castillo

In Other News
1
COVID's lingering impact prompts Real ID deadline extension
2
Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland
3
Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
4
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
5
Federal judge OKs Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top