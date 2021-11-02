Brazil weekly COVID-19 death toll at lowest since April 2020

After six months of hearings, the committee last week recommended Bolsonaro and dozens of others face criminal charges.

Its nearly 1,300-page report drew attention to his government's delayed response to pharmaceutical companies' offers to sell millions of vaccines, as well as Bolsonaro's insistent touting of dubious, unproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that scientists have long since determined is ineffective.

Bolsonaro has denied all wrongdoing, and cast himself as having courageously pushed back on political correctness and recommendations from global health experts that would thrash the economy and hurt the poor.

Brazil has recorded about 609,000 deaths, the world’s second-highest total after that of the U.S.

In Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo on Tuesday, dozens of mourners in a group named “The COVID-19 Widows” gathered and criticized the government's management of the health crisis. In Rio, they held a banner that read: "They’re not numbers, they’re lives.”

“My husband died and just two weeks later it would have been his turn to take the vaccine, due to a comorbidity," Katia Araújo, 41, told The Associated Press in Sao Paulo. "It disgusts us, because we think, if it had been more organized, planned, he and many other victims wouldn’t have died. They would be here.” ___ AP videojournalist Tatiana Pollastri contributed from Sao Paulo.

Caption A balloon reads in Portuguese "My father Jorge" during a protest by the "Widows of COVID" group against the way the government handled the nation's response to the new coronavirus pandemic, on the Day of the Dead in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Caption Members of the "Widows of COVID" group protest against the way the government handled the nation's response to the new coronavirus pandemic, on the Day of the Dead in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Caption People carry the Portuguese message "In mourning" during a protest against the way the government handled the nation's response to the new coronavirus pandemic, organized by the "Widows of COVID" group on the Day of the Dead in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Caption A woman cries during a protest by the "Widows of COVID" group against the way the government handled the nation's response to the new coronavirus pandemic, on the Day of the Dead in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Caption A woman during a protest by the "Widows of COVID" group against the way the government handled the nation's response to the new coronavirus pandemic, on the Day of the Dead in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Caption Caio Fonseca, who said his father died from complications related to COVID-19, cries and hugs his mother Roseli Fonsceca during a protest against the way the government handled the nation's response to the pandemic, organized by the "Widows of COVID" group on the Day of the Dead in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado