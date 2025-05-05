Brazilian judge orders arrest of man over alleged plot targeting Lady Gaga concert in Rio

Police in Rio Grande do Sul state, which borders Argentina and Uruguay, said Sunday they had released a man under investigation for the alleged plot after he paid his bail.

Brazilian media reported that is the same man jailed on Monday by Judge Pagel.

Rio police did not reveal names of either of its two suspects or show images of the explosives that the alleged plotters intended to use. Felipe Cury, secretary of the Rio police, said authorities believed the suspects sought to target Brazil’s LGBTQ community.

The Rio event on Saturday was the biggest show of the pop star's career, attracting an estimated 2.5 million fans to Copacabana Beach. Security was tight at Saturday's concert, with 5,200 military and police officers deployed to the beach where fans were reveling.