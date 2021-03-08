Brazilian justice annuls sentences against Lula da Silva

Justice Luiz Edson Fachin wrote in his decision that the court in the city of Curitiba, which sentenced da Silva twice for corruption and money laundering, didn’t have the jurisdiction to put the leftist leader on trial.

Both convictions stemmed from a mammoth corruption scandal at state-run oil giant Petrobras, brought to light by the so-called Car Wash investigation. The investigation was focused on Petrobras and its contractors, and the cases against da Silva weren’t directly related to its findings, Fachin wrote in his decision.