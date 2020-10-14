Brazilian meatpacker fined $256 million in US for bribes

An owner of the world’s largest meatpackers, with major investments in the U.S., has pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court to paying more than $150 million in bribes for over a decade to high-level government officials in Brazil.

Sao Paulo-based J&F Investimentos made the plea in a federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday. As part of the settlement agreement, it must pay fines of $256 million to U.S. and Brazilian authorities.