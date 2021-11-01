Brazil's Bolsonaro cheered, jeered in Italian town for honor

In a Facebook post, Buoso said the city council’s decision to grant Bolsonaro the honor was not a vote on his politics but a recognition of all the Italians who had emigrated to Brazil. But she said she was assuming the costs of the visit, given the debate it had generated.

Bolsonaro was in Italy to participate in the Group of 20 summit of the world's biggest economies, which wrapped up Sunday in Rome. He has been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his Amazon policies.