Brazil's Bolsonaro enlists Neymar on campaign stop

“I thank you for your support, as always,” the footballer tells the far-right leader. “You know that I am very proud of you."

Neymar played Tuesday in Brazil's 5-1 win against Tunisia in a pre-World Cup friendly in Paris. He scored one of the goals from the penalty spot.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the striker had suggested on his social media channels he was withdrawing his support for Bolsonaro, who is unvaccinated and proudly flouted health protocols as the disease spread. More than 680,000 people died due to the virus in Brazil.

Bolsonaro said that Neymar's institute “is a reference for all of Brazil."

“Our Neymar is a source of pride for all of us,” Brazil's president said.

Neymar da Silva Santos, the player's father and agent, also celebrated Bolsonaro's visit on his social media channels.

