Brazil's Lula resumes recognition of Indigenous land areas

“The demarcation will make the Nadöb people feel safe and protected within our territory. That is where we live, fish, hunt, and gather fruits. We want to continue there, like our ancestors,” chief Eduardo Castelo, 45, told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “We don’t want the impact of the whites on our territory.”

Indigenous demarcation had been halted since 2018, following far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's promise to the agribusiness sector, which opposes new Indigenous demarcations.

Studies have shown that Indigenous-controlled forests are the best preserved in the Brazilian Amazon. But deforestation grew by 195% between 2019 and 2021 in comparison with the four previous years, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature. This destruction has been largely caused by non-Indigenous people, from land-robbers to illegal miners.

The Amazon rainforest covers an area twice the size of India and is a crucial buffer against climate change as it absorbs a significant amount of carbon dioxide. But deforestation in Brazil, which holds two-thirds of the biome, has caused almost half of its carbon emissions. The eastern Amazon’s destruction is so extensive that it has now become a carbon source instead of a carbon sink for the Earth.

Lula, who beat Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections, vowed to resume land demarcations. His government also created the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, responding to a demand from the grassroots movement.

