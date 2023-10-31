Breeders' Cup contender Practical Move dies after a morning gallop at Santa Anita

BreakingNews
A horse set to run in this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup has died after a workout at Santa Anita

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A horse set to run in this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup has died after a workout at Santa Anita.

Practical Move was returning from a gallop on Tuesday morning when he experienced a suspected cardiac event, according to a statement from Breeders’ Cup officials. His rider wasn’t hurt.

Veterinarians from the California Horse Racing Board, 1/ST Racing and the Breeders' Cup tended to the 3-year-old colt.

Practical Move was the early 3-1 second choice for the $1 million Dirt Mile on Saturday at the 40th world championships.

He had five wins in eight career starts and earnings of $923,200. Practical Move won the San Felipe and Santa Anita Derby on his home track before a fever forced him to miss the Kentucky Derby in May. He then took six months off and returned to win a race on Oct. 6 at Santa Anita.

The colt was trained by Tim Yakteen.

