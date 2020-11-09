Brees throws 4 TD passes, Saints rout Brady, Buccaneers 38-3

Defensive Tackle David Onyemata and safeties Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins picked off Brady this time — the last on a throw the six-time Super Bowl threw wildly into the middle of the field as scrambled to avoid a relentless pass rush.

Brady was sacked three times and finished 22 of 38 for 209 yards, including three completions for 31 yards to Antonio Brown, who made his debut for Tampa Bay in his return from an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The Bucs ran the ball just five times, including Blaine Gabbert's kneel-down on the final snap of the night.

The Saints scored on five of their first six possessions to build a 31-0 halftime lead, and the Bucs were fortunate the biggest first-half deficit of Brady’s career wasn’t larger.

Jared Cook fumbled at the Bucs 2 with the Saints looking to build on an early 7-0 lead. But with Tampa Bay’s offense sputtering and one of the league’s stingiest defenses unable to slow down Brees, New Orleans pressed on.

Brady’s first interception, ending a Bucs franchise-record streak of 200 consecutive pass attempts without a pick, led to Alvin Kamara’s 1-yard TD run that made it 28-0 midway through the second quarter.

The Saints outgained the Bucs 241 yards to 36 up to that point. They added Will Lutz’s 36-yard field goal and a second interception, with Marcus Williams snaring a deep throw intended for Brown in the closing minutes of the opening half.

Tampa Bay avoided a shutout with Ryan Succop's 48-yard field goal with 5:52 remaining.

INJURIES

Saints: WR Michael Thomas played for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain during the Saints’ season-opening win over the Bucs.

Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin returned after missing one game with a broken right index finger. ... LG Ali Marpet (concussion) was inactive. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Joe Haeg.

UP NEXT

Saints: 49ers at home on Sunday.

Buccaneers: at Carolina on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after throwing an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Credit: Mark LoMoglio Credit: Mark LoMoglio

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Credit: Mark LoMoglio Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) as he throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Credit: Mark LoMoglio Credit: Mark LoMoglio

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) is upended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken