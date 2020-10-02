Breonna Taylor grand jury recording slated to be released

Protesters have taken to the streets in Louisville and around the country to demand more accountability in the case. Activists, Taylor's family and one of the grand jurors called for the grand jury file to be released.

The audio recording of the jury proceedings will be added to the public court file of fired Officer Brett Hankison. The grand jury charged Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into a neighboring apartment where people were inside. No one was hit. He pleaded not guilty on Monday. Cameron said there was no conclusive evidence that any of Hankison's shots hit Taylor.

The developments come a day after the first woman to lead the Louisiana Metro Police Department, Yvette Gentry, was sworn in Thursday as the department's interim chief.

“I know I’m interim,” Gentry said at a small ceremony streamed on the department’s Facebook page. “But I represent something different to a lot of people being the first woman to take this title, so I’m not going to shortchange that."

___

Find more AP stories on the Breonna Taylor case at https://apnews.com/hub/breonna-taylor