Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting

Walker told investigators he didn't know police were at the door, and he thought an intruder was trying to break in.

Earlier this year, U.S. Justice Department prosecutors charged three Louisville officers with a conspiracy to falsify the Taylor warrant. One of the now-former officers, Kelly Goodlett, has pleaded guilty and admitted to helping create a false link between Taylor and a wanted drug dealer.

Walker wrote in an opinion piece in the Washington Post in August that a police officer had "finally taken some responsibility for the death of my girlfriend."

“Knowing all the problems that this failed raid would create, the Louisville police tried to use me as a scapegoat to deflect blame,” he wrote. “It almost worked.”

Two other former officers involved in the warrant, Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany, are scheduled to go on trial in federal court next year.

The city of Louisville paid a $12 million settlement to Taylor mother's, Tamika Palmer, in September 2020.

Walker's attorneys said Monday that part of the settlement he received would be used to set up a scholarship fund for law school students interested in practicing civil rights law. Another portion will be contributed to the Center for Innovations in Community Safety, a police and community reform Center at Georgetown Law School.