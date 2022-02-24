Breonna Taylor's death at center of ex-officer's trial

Hankison's attorney, Stewart Mathews, told jurors that when the gunfire began, Hankison “was attempting to defend and save the lives of his fellow officers" and followed his police training.

He said Hankison’s shooting was justified during a chaotic scene lasting just 10 to 15 seconds.

Taylor, 26, worked as an emergency medical tech and was settling down for bed on March 13, 2020, when officers kicked in her door. They drew fire from Taylor's boyfriend, who thought an intruder was breaking in. Two officers at the door returned fire, killing Taylor.

Taylor’s neighbor, Cody Etherton, was first on the stand and testified that he was nearly hit by Hankison's bullets in the apartment next door.

Several Louisville police officers who were with Hankison the night of the raid testified they served the warrant at Taylor's ground floor apartment as “knock and announce,” even though a no-knock warrant was approved. Several officers said they knocked at the address for minutes longer than usual.

Sgt. Michael Campbell testified that just before the shooting began, he was standing with Hankison, but like his colleagues, testified that he couldn’t tell what Hankison did.

“I don’t remember where he was at that point. I didn’t see him shoot,” Campbell said.

Hankison fired five of the bullets through the glass door and several more through a bedroom window.

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, left, speaks with his attorney Stewart Mathews, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, during his trial in Louisville, Ky. Prosecutors begin their case against Hankison, charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of her neighbors during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith speaks to Prosecutor Barbara Maines Whaley during court proceedings Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Prosecutors begin their case against former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of her neighbors during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

Cody Etherton, the next door neighbor of Brionna Taylor, testifies Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Prosecutors begin their case against Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of her neighbors during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)