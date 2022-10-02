Brewers blow lead, chance to tie Phils for wild-card spot

The Brewers pushed across two runs in the sixth.

Huascar Brazoban relieved Jeff Fishman with two on and one out. Andrew McCutchen walked to load the bases. Brazoban hit Luis Urías with a pitch to force in a run and then Victor Caratini’s run-scoring groundout gave the Brewers the lead.

Peyton Burdick drove a 2-0 sinker from Milwaukee starter Alan Ashby off the bottom of the scoreboard in center, a two-run shot in the top of the third inning. Jordan Groshans was aboard with a check-swing roller to third.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera completed his warmup pitches before the Brewers batted in the fourth, but then couldn’t continue.

Andrew Nardi replaced him and promptly served up Yelich’s first home run since Sept. 6 at Colorado.

Cabrera retired the nine batters he faced, five of them on strikeouts. The 23-year-old left-hander was looking to bounce back from his last start against Washington on Sept. 25 when he left after 3 2/3 innings with a right ankle strain. No immediate update on Cabrera was provided.

Ashby made his 26th appearance and 19th start in a season marred by two stints on the injured list. The left-hander was out with left forearm inflammation from June 17 to July 1 and left shoulder inflammation from Aug. 20 to Sept. 19.

Trevor Gott relieved Ashby with one out and one on in the fifth. Gott retired the next two batters and then three in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Ace right-hander Sandy Alcántara, a top contender for the NL Cy Young Award, was shut down for the rest of the season. He is 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA over 32 starts. He leads the majors with 228 2/3 innings and six complete games, four of which have come against the NL division leaders — Atlanta, Los Angeles and St. Louis. “We've got to do the best thing for Sandy, and we felt like this is it,” manager Don Mattingly said. Alcántara will continue to stay with the team.

UP NEXT

The series concludes Sunday with Marlins right-hander Pablo López (10-10, 3.90 ERA) facing a Milwaukee starter to be determined.

