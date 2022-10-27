Brewers' president of baseball operations Stearns steps down

The Brewers’ franchise-record string of four straight playoff appearances ended this season when they went 86-76 and finished a game behind the World Series-bound Philadelphia Phillies for the NL’s final wild-card berth.

Stearns orchestrated the 2018 acquisition of Christian Yelich that helped turn the Brewers into legitimate contenders. Yelich won the MVP in 2018, when the Brewers reached the NL Championship Series and fell a game short from their first World Series appearance since 1982. Yelich finished second in the MVP balloting the following season.

This season, Stearns encountered strong criticism over sending four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline. The Brewers owned a three-game NL Central lead at the time of the trade but faded out of the playoff picture after Hader’s departure. The Padres reached the NLCS.

