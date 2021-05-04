Brewers' Yelich back on injured list, 1 day after returning

“We're kind of at a point where we need to get more answers,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That was why he played last night. He obviously got through the game and obviously performed, but he's at the point where he's not going to be able to go out there on a regular basis, so we need to get more answers, we need to get some better answers and we need to get him healthier. He's just at this point not healthy enough to be a regular contributor.”

Counsell said nothing happened Monday that made Yelich's situation worse, but the experience helped them realize the star outfielder wasn't ready to play on a daily basis. Counsell said Yelich “kind of gutted out” Monday's game.

The back problem caused Yelich to undergo an MRI in late April. Counsell said the MRI showed no structural damage.

“I don’t really want to go too far into the specifics of what’s really going on, but I definitely think that it’s something we need to look at and get a hold on and see what we can do going forward in the future to either get a hold on it or at least have some sort of understanding on how to keep it at bay a little bit,” Yelich said.

Taylor has capitalized on his opportunity while Yelich has been hurt. The 27-year-old is batting .323 with a .400 on-base percentage, two homers, seven RBIs and a .981 OPS in 16 games.

