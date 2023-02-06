Brignone leads combined race at worlds; Shiffrin 0.96 behind

“I know Federica doesn’t ski a lot of slalom, but I know that when she skies it, she can be very fast. So, I am not sure if I can actually make up nine-tenths on that,” Shiffrin said. “The ones who win a medal are the ones who have a pretty solid run in both events or a really killer run in at least one event. I think I can do a very good run of slalom, so now I just focus on that.”

Shiffrin was competing in her first major event since failing to win a medal in six starts at last year's Beijing Olympics.

“I am pretty satisfied with my first run. I felt pretty good with my skiing," Shiffrin said. "Obviously there are some section where I can ski much faster."

Shiffrin has won six world titles and 11 medals in total from 13 previous starts at world championships.

Swiss skiers Michelle Gisin, who is the Olympic champion, and two-time world champion Wendy Holdener finished more than 1.5 seconds off the lead outside the top 10.

Petra Vlhova, the silver medalist from 2019 and 2021, sat out the race to focus on her core events of giant slalom and slalom. The 2021 overall World Cup champion from Slovakia has struggled with health issues in recent weeks.

Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia was 1.92 behind, but the Italian speed specialist used the run as a test for Wednesday's super-G race. Several other speed specialists will skip the slalom part as well, including two-time world downhill champion llka Stuhec of Slovenia.

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

