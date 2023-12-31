Brissett is out because of a hamstring injury. Howell starts for the Commanders against the 49ers

Sam Howell will start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders against the San Francisco 49ers after all despite being benched earlier in the week

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
16 minutes ago
X

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Howell will start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders against the San Francisco 49ers after all despite being benched earlier in the week.

Howell is getting the nod Sunday after a hamstring injury sidelined Jacoby Brissett, whom coach Ron Rivera selected as the starter earlier in the week. The 31-year-old journeyman didn’t pop up on the injury report until Friday, when Rivera said the Commanders (4-11) would turn back to Howell if Brissett is unable to play.

Brissett was made inactive for the game against NFC-leading San Francisco (11-4), which could clinch the conference's top seed and a first-round bye with a win and a loss up the East Coast by Philadelphia against Arizona.

Howell went into the game leading the NFL with 17 interceptions. The second-year pro has also been sacked a league-high 60 times.

Washington promoted Jake Fromm from the practice squad to back up Howell. Speculation of Howell starting in place of Brissett made the line on FanDuel Sportsbook shift from 12 1/2 on Wednesday to 14 on Sunday morning in favor of the Niners.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
California law banning most firearms in public is taking effect as the...
2
Russia launches fresh drone strikes in Ukraine after promising...
3
Off-duty police officer is killed in North Carolina after witnessing a...
4
US Navy helicopters fire at Yemen's Houthi rebels and kill several in...
5
Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi is declared winner of election that...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top