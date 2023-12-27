Brissett to start for the Commanders against the 49ers after Howell was pulled from the last 2 games

“It's a good opportunity for Sam to take a break,” Rivera said. “Jacoby's proven that he's a very, very viable player in this league.”

The switch to Brissett abandons a nearly yearlong plan to see if Howell, a 2022 fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, could be the franchise's QB of the future. Howell getting pulled from the past two games cast further doubt on that possibility, though the next regime in charge will get to make that choice.

Washington has lost six in a row to fall to 4-11. The 49ers are 13 1/2-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook coming off their home loss to Baltimore.

Brissett, a 31-year-old journeyman who signed a $10 million contract for this season to back up and mentor Howell, was 18 of 23 for 224 yards and three touchdowns in relief over the past two games. This is set to be his 49th NFL start and first since Nov. 27, 2022, with Cleveland.

Brissett is on track to be the 13th different QB to start for Washington since the start of the 2018 season. He follows Howell, Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz, Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen, Garrett Gilbert, Case Keenum, Colt McCoy, Josh Johnson and Mark Sanchez.

