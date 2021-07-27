Brit swimmer Dean beats COVID twice to win gold at Olympics

The April trials were just three months away.

"The Olympic gold was a million miles away," he said.

“It’s amazing. It’s a dream come true having a gold around my neck.”

Countless Olympians have stories to tell about how the pandemic has intruded on their preparations for Tokyo and made it so much tougher than normal. But few have felt the effects of the illness as directly as Dean did — twice.

And even after the immediate symptoms subsided from his second infection in January, he couldn't get straight back into the pool because of the lingering effects on his body. He was out of the pool for six to seven weeks, he said, trying to regain his strength.

“I’m thinking how am I going to be able to recover from this in time to get a solid block of work done before the Olympic trials?" he said. “It was tough kind of wrapping my head around that during an Olympic year.

“It wasn’t life-threatening ... but when you are doing a sport that is quite heavy on the cardio-vascular system, and you can see it’s affecting your lungs, you're coughing and all that stuff, you’re a little bit worried about how you’re going to build back in."

The 21-year-old Dean feared his chance at an Olympic debut was gone but credited coach David McNulty for calming him down, and then building him back up again.

Dean's victory was a surprise within Team GB, with teammate Scott tipped as the likelier gold-medal chance out of the two of them. Dean edged out Scott by just four-hundredths of a second, and also took the British record off Scott.

“He’s got big arms does Dean-o so you’d probably have to be several meters in front to touch him out,” said Scott, who handled his disappointment with grace.

“It was great. With what’s he’s (Dean) been through this year, it’s special.”

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tom Dean of Britain celebrates after winning the final of the men's 200-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Gold medalist Tom Dean, right, of Britain poses with silver medalist and compatriot Duncan Scott after the men's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Tom Dean of Britain celebrates after winning the final of the men's 200-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Tom Dean of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the final of the men's 200-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Tom Dean of Britain celebrates after winning the final of the men's 200-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Tom Dean of Britain swims in the final of the men's 200-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Tom Dean of Britain celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Tom Dean of Britain covers his face after receiving his gold medal on the podium after winning the men's 200-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Tom Dean of Britain gold medal hangs as he stands on the podium after winning the men's 200-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Tom Dean of Britain celebrates after winning the final of the men's 200-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Tom Dean of Britain celebrates after winning the final of the men's 200-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader