Britain targets 22 people with new anti-corruption sanctions

The U.K. has used the human rights sanctions against 78 individuals and entities, including senior Saudi intelligence officials accused of involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and military commanders involved in the February coup in Myanmar.

Sanctioned individuals are barred from entering Britain, channeling money through British banks, or profiting from the U.K. economy.

Opposition politicians said the sanctions are welcome but do not go far enough, because they do not target corruption in Britain’s overseas territories and dependencies, several of which are tax havens, or clamp down on dirty money being funneled through London's financial district.

Labour Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Lisa Nandy said Britain remained a haven for “dark money" and urged Raab to give financial crime investigators stronger powers.

“The current rate of prosecutions for economic crime is ... woefully low, as he knows, and to put it bluntly if he’s serious about what he’s saying today he needs to put his money where his mouth is,” she said.