Britain to withdraw judges from Hong Kong top court

The two British judges on the court submitted their resignations on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says that “since the National Security Law was imposed, authorities have cracked down on free speech, the free press and free association. “

“The situation has reached a tipping point where it is no longer tenable for British judges to sit on Hong Kong’s leading court, and would risk legitimizing oppression,” Truss said.

She said the decision to pull British judges out out after many years in Hong Kong was taken by the British government in consultation with the head of the U.K. Supreme Court.

Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith, a longtime critic of the government in Beijing said “the government has done the right thing here, and not a minute too soon.”

He said the presence of British judges was “lending legitimacy to a regime hellbent on undermining our way of life.”