Britain yet to decide on Pfizer offer to vaccinate Olympians

Jabs are only being given to Britons aged 38 or older - though this will be extended to those over 35 from next week - with younger people only getting inoculated if they have an underlying health condition.

“It’s sensitive because the philosophy has been based on age and that’s been proved to be the right thing," British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said. “The biggest indicator is age is the biggest factor and of course Pfizer have offered for the Olympics and we’ve asked them about that.”