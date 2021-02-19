Britain's Prince Philip spends third night in hospital

During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, the duke has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen, who has performed duties such as meetings with dignitaries remotely.

The royal household is planning celebrations to mark Philip’s 100th birthday on June 10, lockdown restrictions permitting.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Philip last had a spell in hospital when he spent four nights at the King Edward VII in December 2019, where he was treated for a “pre-existing condition” and discharged on Christmas Eve.

Police officers and a doorman outside the King Edward VII's hospital in London, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Buckingham Palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, 99-year-old Prince Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening after feeling unwell. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok

Police officers stand outside King Edward VII's hospital in London, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

A police officer stands outside King Edward VII's hospital in London, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth