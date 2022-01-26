British, Australian ships deliver 'contactless' aid to Tonga

“The U.K. is a long-standing partner of the Pacific islands, and having the ship deployed in the Indo-Pacific meant that we could be there for Tonga in their hour of need, as the island begins to rebuild their homes and communities,” said the Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey in a statement.

The Australian government said its ship had completed the 3,300-kilometer (2,050-mile) voyage from Brisbane and would deliver supplies without contact with the local population to avoid infections.

“We appreciate the decision of the government of Tonga to enable HMAS Adelaide to dock and offload the humanitarian and medical supplies, and the high priority it has placed on COVID safety throughout the recovery process,” the statement said. “The ship is undertaking an entirely contactless delivery of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief supplies.”

With restoration of the drinking water supply a major priority, the ship brings a desalination plant. It's also carrying helicopters and engineering equipment.

Australia said it was widening its disaster support to include restoration of power and communications.

Under pandemic measures, Tonga typically requires visitors to quarantine for three weeks on arrival and that complicates the international disaster response. All international aid is to be delivered without local contact.

Tongan authorities have been wary that accepting international aid could usher in a bigger disaster than the huge eruption of the volcano. The tsunami killed three people.

The ship is the second aid mission from Australia in which at least one crew member tested positive. A C-17 Globemaster military transport plane was earlier turned around midflight after a person aboard was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

___

Perry reported from Wellington, New Zealand.

Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, aid supplies are stacked on board HMAS Adelaide as the ship arrives in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, aid supplies are stacked on board HMAS Adelaide as the ship arrives in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore

Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence personnel from HMAS Adelaide stand in a designated quarantine zone on Vanu Wharf as the ship arrives in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence personnel from HMAS Adelaide stand in a designated quarantine zone on Vanu Wharf as the ship arrives in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore

Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force the Australian National Flag flies on board HMAS Adelaide as the ship arrives in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force the Australian National Flag flies on board HMAS Adelaide as the ship arrives in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore

Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, a C-130J Hercules aircraft is unloaded of humanitarian aid supplies at Fua'amotu International Airport, Tonga, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (SGT Ben Dempster/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: SGT Ben Dempster Credit: SGT Ben Dempster Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, a C-130J Hercules aircraft is unloaded of humanitarian aid supplies at Fua'amotu International Airport, Tonga, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (SGT Ben Dempster/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: SGT Ben Dempster Credit: SGT Ben Dempster

Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, equipment and aid supplies are stacked on board HMAS Adelaide as the ship arrives in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, equipment and aid supplies are stacked on board HMAS Adelaide as the ship arrives in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore Credit: CPL Robert Whitmore

Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, a C-130J Hercules aircraft is unloaded of humanitarian aid supplies at Fua'amotu International Airport, Tonga, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (SGT Ben Dempster/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: SGT Ben Dempster Credit: SGT Ben Dempster Caption In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, a C-130J Hercules aircraft is unloaded of humanitarian aid supplies at Fua'amotu International Airport, Tonga, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The danger of spreading the coronavirus was underscored when nearly two dozen sailors aboard the the Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears they could bring the coronavirus to the small Pacific archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15. (SGT Ben Dempster/Australian Defence Force via AP) Credit: SGT Ben Dempster Credit: SGT Ben Dempster