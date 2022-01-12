Hamburger icon
British Council says Iranian employee freed, has left Iran

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The British Council says an Iranian employee arrested in Tehran has been acquitted by a court and is now free and in the United Kingdom.

Aras Amiri was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2019 on widely criticized espionage charges.

The British Council said Wednesday that an appeal her lawyers made to Iran's Supreme Court had been successful.

Amiri worked for the council's London office.

“We have always refuted the original charges made against Aras,” the council said in a statement. “We are very proud of her work in our London office as an arts programme officer supporting a greater understanding and appreciation of Iranian culture in the U.K.”

Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge her release.

