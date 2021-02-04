British FM says compromise needed for Cyprus talks restart

Raab’s remarks come two days after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said any Cyprus peace deal in line with the long-established, U.N.-backed formula of federation is off the table after decades of fruitless talks, and any accord should be negotiated between two equal sovereign states.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said after meeting Raab separately in the northern half of divided Nicosia that he's open to negotiations, but that a fair peace deal means an arrangement between “two equal sovereign states” that are both internationally recognized.

That approach could complicate a meeting that U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres is expected to call next month to bring together rival Greek and Turkish Cypriots as well as Cyprus' ‘guarantors' - Greece, Turkey and Britain - to gauge the chances of resuming talks.

Greek Cypriots strongly reject any deal that would legitimize the east Mediterranean island nation’s ethnic partition that came about in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece.

Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island's northern third where it keeps more than 35,000 troops. Although Cyprus is an EU member, only the Greek Cypriot southern part where the internationally recognized government is seated enjoys full membership benefits.

Key impediments to peace include a Greek Cypriot rejection of a call by the minority Turkish Cypriots to be granted veto powers as well of a Turkey's demand for a permanent troop presence and the continuation of military intervention rights.

Christodoulides said any peace deal must be in line with U.N. resolutions and EU law to render a reunified Cyprus a viable EU member state that's not “not tied back by anachronistic systems and structures that have no place in the 21st century.”

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, right, and Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab, talk during their meeting at the foreign house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Raab is in Cyprus for one day of talks (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP) Credit: Iakovos Hatzistavrou Credit: Iakovos Hatzistavrou

Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab, is seen during a meeting with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides at the foreign house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Raab is in Cyprus for one day of talks (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP) Credit: Iakovos Hatzistavrou Credit: Iakovos Hatzistavrou

In this photo provided from Cyprus press and information office, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, right, talks with Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab, during their meeting at the presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Raab is in Cyprus for one day of talks. (Stavros Ioannides / PIO via AP) Credit: Stavros Ioannides Credit: Stavros Ioannides