British government appoints new acting chair for BBC to 'provide stability'

The date of an election rests in the hands of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. With the Conservative Party trailing the main opposition Labour Party in the opinion polls, there's a widespread belief Sunak won't call one until the fall of 2024.

Stephens will replace Sharp, who quit in late April after he was found to have helped arrange a line of credit for Johnson, weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.

Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker and Conservative Party donor, has stayed in the role while a successor was found.

Johnson himself was forced to quit last year after a series of scandals over money, ethics and judgment became too much for his Conservative Party colleagues to bear.