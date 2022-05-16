British govt yet to OK Chelsea sale by sanctioned Abramovich

Abramovich said he hopes the proceeds of the 2.5 billion-pound ($3.1 billion) sale will go to charitable causes, having previously said they would go to help victims of the war in Ukraine. The government wants assurances that Abramovich will not have a say in the foundation that is planned.

The lack of announcement of the new ownership comes with Chelsea's season about to end without a men's domestic trophy after losing the FA Cup final to Liverpool on Saturday. The women's team did win its FA Cup final on Sunday.

Abramovich was forced to offload the club after he was targeted in the British government's crackdown on wealthy Russians with ties to Putin in February. Abramovich has not condemned the war.

After several rival bids were rejected, Chelsea agreed to a deal with a consortium that features Boehly along with Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, and funding from private equity firm Clearlake Capital.

Caption Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly, center, stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge stadium, in London, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Caption Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly, center, stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge stadium, in London, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

