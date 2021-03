British judge: Vatican made 'appalling' claims in UK probe

The ruling was the latest blow to Vatican prosecutors, who have sought international judicial assistance in their probe into the Secretariat of State's investment of donations from the faithful. Vatican prosecutors have faced a series of embarrassing setbacks in foreign courts that point to incompetence, overreach and problems as basic as getting documents translated properly.

Vatican prosecutors have been investigating the London investment for nearly two years, but no one has been indicted. Torzi is accused of embezzlement and fraud in connection with his role in helping the Holy See acquire the part of the London building it didn’t already own. Prosecutors allege he extorted the Vatican for 15 million euros in fees, though Vatican monsignors and officials approved the payment and signed contracts giving him voting rights in the venture.

Torzi has denied any wrongdoing and maintains his dealings with the Vatican were completely above board. Baumgartner seemed to concur, citing documentation provided by the Vatican that showed Torzi’s involvement in the deal involved “arm’s length, commercial transactions.”