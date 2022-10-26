British minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

Qatar has said all are welcome at the World Cup, including LGBTQ fans, but that visitors should respect the country’s conservative culture, in which public displays of affection — even among heterosexuals — is taboo.

Qatari law calls for a prison sentence of one to three years for adults convicted of consensual gay or lesbian sex. European soccer federations last month announced their intention for captains to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design as part of an anti-discrimination campaign during international matches.

Downing Street quickly rejected Cleverly's language, saying that people should not have to “compromise who they are."

Opposition parties also criticised Cleverly's comments, with SNP Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald tweeting: “Foreign Secretary seems in essence to be advising people travelling to the World Cup in Qatar to show some respect and not be gay. This is abhorrent.”

Labour shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said: “This is shockingly tone deaf from James Cleverly. Sport should be open to all. Many fans will feel they can’t attend this tournament to cheer on their team because of Qatar’s record on human, workers, and LGBT+ rights.”

