BreakingNews
Issue 2: Ohio Senate approves higher tax, fewer plants, criminal expungement

British poet and political activist Benjamin Zephaniah dies at age 65

Benjamin Zephaniah, a British dub poet and political activist who drew inspiration from his Caribbean roots, has died

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Benjamin Zephaniah, a British dub poet and political activist who drew huge inspiration from his Caribbean roots, has died. He was 65.

In a statement on Instagram, his family said Zephaniah died Thursday after being diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks ago. The statement was confirmed by his agent, Jodie Hodges.

“We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news," the family said.

Zephaniah, who was born in Birmingham on April 15, 1958, is best known for his work on racism, refugees and healthy eating. He also appeared on the popular BBC television show Peaky Blinders.

“Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much," the family said. “Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television, and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Vegas shooter who killed 3 was a professor who recently applied for a...
2
Fighting between Israel and Hamas rages in Gaza's second-largest city...
3
Democracy activist Agnes Chow says she still feels under the watch of...
4
Gates Foundation takes on poverty in the U.S. with $100 million...
5
Strikes on Gaza's southern edge sow fear in one of the last areas to...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top