British police officer admits kidnapping, raping woman

Everard’s disappearance and killing caused a nationwide outcry, with women sharing experiences of being threatened or attacked — or simply facing the everyday fear of violence when walking alone.

The outcry was clearly evident during an unauthorized vigil on Clapham Common on March 14 that had been banned because of coronavirus restrictions. During the gathering, Metropolitan Police officers grabbed hold of several women and pulled them away in handcuffs to screaming and shouting from onlookers. The actions of the police were widely condemned.

The Metropolitan Police force has expressed shock and horror at Everard's killing. Couzens joined its ranks in 2018 and had most recently served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, an armed unit responsible for guarding embassies in the capital and Parliament.