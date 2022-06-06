dayton-daily-news logo
X

British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote

Nation & World
6 minutes ago
Britain’s governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could oust him as Britain’s leader

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could oust him as Britain’s leader.

Party official Graham Brady says he has received enough letters from lawmakers demanding a vote on Johnson’s leadership to trigger one. That happens if 54 Tory lawmakers write to Brady.

If Johnson loses the vote among the 359 Conservative lawmakers, he will be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister. If he wins, he will be safe from another challenge for a year.

Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics scandals, most notably over rule-breaking parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns.

In Other News
1
Can journalists and grieving communities coexist in tragedy?
2
The party ends but the UK monarchy looks to the future
3
Crowds honor WWII veterans at Normandy D-Day celebrations
4
LEADING OFF: Angels' skid at 11, Mets vs Padres, Ray slumps
5
Asian stocks rise as survey shows Chinese services reviving
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top