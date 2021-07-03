British teen Raducanu joins Gauff in 4th round at Wimbledon

And she needed three match points in the final game before Cirstea netted a forehand.

Gauff had an easier time completing a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kaja Juvan on Centre Court. Gauff finished with 21 winners and broke her opponent five times.

She will next play former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, who beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Kerber trailed 5-1 in the first set when a rain delay interrupted play for about 90 minutes and then dominated her opponent when play resumed. The German is the only former women’s champion left in the draw. Sasnovich advanced from the first round when Serena Williams had to retire with an injury in the first set.

In men’s play, No. 7-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene. Roger Federer was playing Cameron Norrie of Britain on Centre Court.

Deborah Jevans was the previous youngest British woman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon at age 19 in 1979.

