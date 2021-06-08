Britt enters US Senate race to replace Shelby in Alabama

Britt introduced herself to state voters with a three-minute video that hit conservative themes of faith, border security and pro-business policies.

She said she was proud of her work for Shelby, which included the confirmation of conservative judges and support for a border wall with Mexico. In her most recent role, Britt served as president of the Business Council of Alabama, an influential business lobby. She resigned the post last week ahead of her Senate run.

“When I look at what’s happening in Washington, I don’t recognize our country," Britt said in the video. “The leftists are attacking our religious freedoms and advancing a socialist agenda. In Joe Biden’s America people can collect more money staying at home than they can earn on the job.”

“It’s time for a new generation of conservative leaders to step up and fight for the next generation and preserve the American dream,” she added.