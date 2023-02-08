Brittney Griner absent from USA camp, but keeping in touch

There was a time during Griner's 10-month ordeal in Russia that the 40-year-old Taurasi wasn't sure she'd ever see her friend again.

“Every single day we suffered and hoped she’d be back and not until I saw her, did I really believe it. And just to see her smile, just to see her free, was really emotional for everyone," Taurasi said. “And we knew, at the same time, the minute she got into that plane and we got to Phoenix, there was going to be a whole new set of challenges, a whole new reality, a whole new way of living life for BG.”

Griner has said she'll play for Phoenix again this season although she's still an unsigned free agent. She hasn't talked about her international future and potentially playing for the U.S. at the Olympics next year in Paris. She's helped the U.S. win two gold medals at the Olympics already.

USA Basketball coach Cheryl Reeve said Monday that she hasn't talked to Griner yet, but the organization made it clear that she could take all the time she needed to decide if she wanted to play for the U.S. again.

“We’ve missed her and when she’s ready we’ll welcome her back,” Reeve said.

