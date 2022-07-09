Brittney Griner is the focus of WNBA All-Star weekend

Rapinoe had BG and a rose stitched on her jacket for the occasion, and Bird sported a “WE ARE BG" pin. Bird said she didn't get any “personal time” with President Joe Biden, but she said Rapinoe "has taken the opportunities in those moments when she’s been able to speak to the President to talk about BG, so I do know that.”

Griner was first detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February, when she was returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Speaking through an interpreter, Griner told the court Thursday she had no intention of committing a crime and acted unintentionally because she had packed in a hurry. The trial was then adjourned until Thursday.

Griner’s guilty plea could be an effort by her and her advisers to expedite the court proceedings.

“Obviously she’s part of our family and our No. 1 priority is getting her home,” All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale said. “She shouldn’t be there. She’s been there too long. So obviously we’re going to talk about her any chance we get.”

Griner’s detention comes at a low point in relations between the United States and Russia. The State Department’s designation of Griner as wrongfully detained put her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator.

Biden called Griner's wife, Cherelle, on Wednesday to assure her that he's doing all he can to win Brittney's release as soon as possible. They spoke after Biden read a letter from Brittney Griner in which she said she feared she'd never return home.

