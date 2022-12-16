Brittney Griner says she'll play basketball in Arizona again

“The Biden administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home, and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen,” he said.

Griner also thanked the military staff and medical team in Texas, where she was receiving care after returning to the U.S. last week. She wrote that she would “transition home to enjoy the holidays with my family” but did not say where.

While WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said she was going to give Griner all the time she needed to decide whether she wanted to play basketball again, Griner made it clear that: "I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

“Amazing timing for her to be home before the holidays,” Engelbert told the AP in an interview Thursday. “It's a great story for all who know her.”

The Mercury open the season on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19. The team's first home game is two days later against the Chicago Sky.

Credit: Miguel A. Negron Credit: Miguel A. Negron

Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Credit: Darryl Webb Credit: Darryl Webb