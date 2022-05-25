Brittney Griner's wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home

"I just keep hearing that, you know, he has the power. She's a political pawn, " said Cherelle, who became emotional detailing what little she knows about Griner's detainment during an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America. "So if they're holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it."

The Phoenix Mercury center has been detained since Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.