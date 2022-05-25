Brittney Griner's wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home

“I was grateful for the call, you say she’s top priority, but I wanna see it. and I feel like to see it would be me seeing BG on U.S. soil,” Cherelle said. “At this point I don’t even know who I’m getting back when she comes back.”
To see more stories on Griner: https://apnews.com/hub/brittney-griner
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. As WNBA star and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner approaches the three-month mark of her detention in Russia, she faces no clear prospect of release. The Phoenix Mercury All-Star center may as early as Friday May 12, 2022, face a Moscow court hearing, which is likely to extend her pre-trial detention (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
A young Phoenix Mercury fan holds up a sign "Free Brittney Griner" during a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
A young Phoenix Mercury fan holds up a sign "Free Brittney Griner" during a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
A floor decal in front of the scorer's table pays tribute to Brittney Griner before a WNBA basketball game between the Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
A floor decal in front of the scorer's table pays tribute to Brittney Griner before a WNBA basketball game between the Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
